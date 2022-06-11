BOISE—Each year the Treasure Valley Family YMCA invites high school students to apply for the Civic Engagement Scholarship as part of the organization’s commitment to youth development and social responsibility.
The winners this year are Annai Aguilera Gonzales, Caldwell High School; Audrey Ralphs, Renaissance High School; and Quinten Carney, Boise High School.
“Our team looks forward to these awards each year,” said David Duro, Treasure Valley Family YMCA President and CEO. “Not only are we excited to change someone’s life with an investment in their futures, but our team is always inspired by the work of these outstanding young people. I am confident that these scholarships will provide amazing returns to society.”
Scholarships are made possible thanks to a generous endowment fund from Ed and Dottie Stimson that was designed to recognize the potential of young people to improve the world through civic engagement and civil discourse.
Applications are evaluated based on the local student’s dedication and passion for working collaboratively to find solutions to civic issues. Each year, scholarship judges learn about passionate students who are finding creative methods to address homelessness, access to healthcare, education, environmental sustainability and more. Each must demonstrate an interest in pursuing civic work that will improve our community, whether that is as a career or volunteer. The Y was able to distribute $37,000 to help students with the next step of their educational journey.
Annai foresees a future in which all people can have a voice in public affairs. She looks forward to pursuing a career where she can affect public policy and focus on community and global development. Annai is a leader on the Caldwell High School student council and part of the TRIO Upward Bound program. She has elevated the stories of Caldwell High alumni to improve the school’s go-on rate with “Rising Voices Club”—one of only four pilot projects chosen across the. Annai plans to attend George Washington University.
Growing up as a military child, Audrey has seen the world. Learning from these experiences, she says “differing perspectives can co-exist and reach a compromise. Confronting our differences makes us realize the similarities between our ambitions.” Audrey’s recent work as the state’s community engagement director for March for Our Lives has given her the opportunity to present a concurrent resolution during the 2021 legislative term. Audrey plans to attend Wellesley College.
While Quinten has a variety of accomplishments to his name, he can be best described as a policy wonk through and through. He has extensive experience for someone his age as a community advocate including testifying for a redistricting map after creating one of his own, a campaigner for several public office candidates, a page in the ID House of Representatives, and one of two state delegates to the US Youth Senate Program. Quinten plans to attend either University of Puget Sound or Oberlin College.