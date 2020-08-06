BOISE— Walmart and The Salvation Army are teaming up to provide new school supplies to local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event at any Walmart Superstore location in the Treasure Valley. The event began on Friday and continues today, Aug. 8 and tomorrow, Aug. 9, according to a news release.
For kids preparing for the upcoming school year, school supplies remain critical to their success. In light of COVID-19, The Salvation Army has adapted its services to ensure that children in every community can continue receiving the educational support they deserve. This year, the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event in the Treasure Valley is one of more than 4,500 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country. When shoppers visit Walmart, they can purchase and drop off requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at the front of each store.
“Last year, there was over 700 children in Ada County whose parents need assistance with school supplies,” said Major Thomas Stambaugh from The Salvation Army. “We anticipate this number will increase significantly this year due to the novel coronavirus.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, The Salvation Army has provided more than 65 million meals through a combination of prepared meals and food boxes, 1.45 million nights of safe shelter, and emotional and spiritual support to more than 778,000 people, in addition to the financial assistance, hygiene kits, and youth programs the organization provides in almost every ZIP code in America.
Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years in an effort to meet local community needs. Supporters like Walmart help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services that help them overcome poverty and economic hardships.
All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the community to help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to our local children in need.
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operations around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit.
To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit boise.salvationarmy.org.