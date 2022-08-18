Reuseum 1

Staff of The Reuseum show people at Barnes and Noble how to make miniature robots and how 3D printing works.

 Courtesy Steve Rodoletz

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Inside most smartphones, there is a vibration motor the size of a pea. They used to be in pagers, but now they are mainly used to make phones vibrate for notifications.

The Reuseum, a tech-recycling and supply nonprofit in Garden City that serves underprivileged communities, has a unique use for them. In one of their classes, children learn how to make robots out of a popsicle stick, a vibration motor and a battery.

Hands-on, free classes help kids create 3D printers and more

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments