Inside most smartphones, there is a vibration motor the size of a pea. They used to be in pagers, but now they are mainly used to make phones vibrate for notifications.
The Reuseum, a tech-recycling and supply nonprofit in Garden City that serves underprivileged communities, has a unique use for them. In one of their classes, children learn how to make robots out of a popsicle stick, a vibration motor and a battery.
“All of our workshops are hands-on,” Rodoletz said. “Build something. Do something. Create something — none of them are lectures.”
Along with pagers and phones, The Reuseum receives over 100,000 pounds a year of donated electronics, including printers and laptops.
“We get printers and we can take the printers apart and use many of their components to help us build 3D printers,” Rodoletz said. “We make our own and sell them. We make 3D printers that are capable of going toe-to-toe with units that sell for six to seven thousand — we’re able to sell 3D printers for little more than $2,000.”
Rodoletz has worked with The Reuseum since 2012, helping the nonprofit to serve underprivileged communities by offering free technology classes and affordable electronics.
“Let me tell you, COVID illustrated how many families did not have connectivity,” Rodoletz said. “They did not have home computers and they were suddenly obliged to get one for their kids. This became quite useful in the community — that they knew to come to us.”
Rodoletz is a former teacher from Sun Valley, Idaho and one of his favorite things about his job is teaching children, whether it is with chemistry with making tie-dyed shirts or propulsion with miniature jet cars.
“Most educators will agree that kids do very well when they’re having fun,” Rodoletz said. “They do very well when they’re creating something. They do very well when they have success — especially when (they’re at) home and (can) brag about it.”
One of these classes is Deconstruction Labs, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday. Glen Martin, program director of The Reuseum, leads a hands-on class where students take apart different electronics — mostly computers, printers and cameras.
“My favorite part,” said Martin, “is when kids are sparking interest. Seeing the little light bulbs come up — because when they get it, there’s a little light that comes on.”
They also use donated electronics to decorate their building, such as the small drones that hang from their ceiling. Old computers, such as Macintoshes and Atari 400s, are also displayed around the shop, giving customers a sense of the history around modern-day technology, according to Rodoletz.
All of these goods and services, he said, are to help children.
“I have a wall full of thank-you cards,” Rodoletz said. “I don’t mean like 10 or 20 — I mean like hundreds. They’re overflowing the wall. We don’t throw them away. The kids write them themselves, so they’re a little hard to read, but they’re very touching, all the thank-yous of the kids.”