This is the tale of a “naked” cat — the breed is actually called “sphynx” — a line of clothing created for the naked cat (that boasts international and celeb sales) — and a new beer, named for said cat.
Purr-fect beginning of a story, you might say.
The clothing line is named for the cat, Barnabas, as is the beer: “Bad Barn,” which happens to also be the cat’s nickname.
“I love pets,” said Allison Christy, owner of both the cat and the eponymous line of cat clothes: Barnabas Apparel. Barnabas was being foster homed and as soon as she found out he needed a forever home, she put her hand up. “I always wanted a naked cat,” she said.
Not stopping with him, she quickly added three more sphynx cats to her brood: Mabel, Sybil and Violet.
Christy began making clothes for Bad Barn and his adopted sisters — due to their hairless condition, “they get cold in the winter and can sunburn in the summer,” Christy said.
Her sewing at first “wasn’t great,” but it was during the pandemic lockdown and she was able to practice a lot. Then, “I started posting photos on social media and … it kind of took off from there. I started my online shop in August.”
Originally geared toward making clothing solely for hairless cats, Barnabas Apparel soon gained global popularity, boasting celeb and international customers, and grew into something bigger.
“It has brought me to a community of animal lovers unlike any I have seen before, as we are all passionate about our wrinkly, unique looking cats,” Christy said. “I have since grown into making cat and dog accessories for animals of all types, as well as started working towards a line of matching human merchandise.”
Where, you may be asking yourself, does “the beer” come into this story? Christy said not long ago, while sipping some suds at 2C Family Brewing Company, one of her favorite brew pubs, she happened to meet and have a conversation with Mark Naski, a local beer brewer whose business cards read: “The Beer Man.” He also is the brew-meister who creates the German beer recipes for 2C Family Brewing. Here’s how the conversation went, according to Christy.
“I take just about every chance I can get to talk about my hairless cats,” she said, “so I jokingly asked if we could collaborate on a Barnabus beer. … Long story short, he thought it was a great idea — and we made it happen!”
Naski formulated the German-style recipe, taking into account the beer’s namesake.
“’Bad Barn’ is a beer based on Peter Celis’ idea of bringing back a nearly extinct recipe of Belgian Witbier,” Naski explained in an email. “It has malt for mouth feel, several flaked grains for added texture, and yeast and hops to give it a complex citrus flavor profile.” He said the style comes from Belgium, so “anything goes. It is a refreshing summer brew packing flavor.” And with the ABV — alcohol by volume — clocking in at around 5%, “it’s not too heavy, and carbonation brings in a refreshing feel,” said Naski. Some flavors used in the recipe include coriander and sweet orange peel — “references to the zesty spirit and attitude of Barnabas.”
A Bad Barn beer release party is happening from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Bad Barn merchandise will be available for sale and all proceeds will go to West Valley Humane Society. The special brew will be on tap at 2C Brewing Company through the summer … until it’s gone.