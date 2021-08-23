We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Lisa Hunt, Keith and Catherine Stein Luminary in Center for the Visual Arts (CVA) for Focus magazine, photo by Priscilla Grover
First posted on BoiseDev.com on August 18, 2021A long-promised new addition to the Boise State University campus will open this fall.
Boise State University President Dr. Marlene Tromp spent several minutes talking about the new Keith and Catherine Stein Luminary, which will open this fall inside the Center for Visual Arts building along Capitol Boulevard.
“You are not going to want to miss this,” she said.
The Luminary will have 90-feet of high-definition touchscreens on the wall – designed to bring artwork from around the world to the Boise State campus. It combines projection technology with touch displays to allow visitors to scroll and zoom in on art pieces.
“You might think, I can take my iPad and pull up all the great artworks of the world,” Tromp said. “But imagine being in a space where you can see those images in an unprecedented level of quality.”
Thousands of artworks will be made available to view from museums around the world.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
“We’re going to have access to the world’s art, so the young people of Idaho can see what’s in the Louvre. They can see what’s in the Met,” Tromp said. “I got to see young people interact with this space, and it was extraordinary to see them interact with the art.”
The space will also offer augmented and virtual reality setups, and several different groups on campus are working to use the Luminary for innovative projects.
New Boise State Head Football Coach Andy Avalos saw the Luminary, and immediately had ideas, according to Tromp.
“He came in and said ‘can we get our football team in here (for recruiting)? Play a Fiesta Bowl on those screens?’”