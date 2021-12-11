BOISE — The Idaho Heritage Trust announced in a press release that its 2021 grant cycle concluded on Nov. 12twith the Board of Trustees approval of $214, 525 in grant awards spread across 31 different preservation projects. These Heritage Grants, awarded annually, are the primary way in which IHT supports grassroots efforts to preserve and protect Idaho’s unique history and heritage, ensuring what we all love about Idaho persists for generations to come, said the release.
In cooperation with the Avista Corporate Fund for North Idaho, joint awards totaling $7,490 were granted to the Human Rights Education Institute in Coeur d’Alene and the White Spring Ranch Museum in Genesee. These projects were selected by board members following an application process and technical review by the State Historic Preservation Office and assessment by a regional volunteer committee.
This marked the first grant cycle for the organization’s new and improved online portal, which streamlined with the process both for grantees and our trustees. Following an organization’s application, a technical review of the proposed project was performed jointly by two of IHT’s Preservation Experts and the State Historic Preservation Office. The Trust’s Regional Volunteer Committees then assessed each project and presented them to our Board of Trustees for final approval. “We had an abundance of worthy projects this year, and we would like to express a special thanks to our Regional Volunteers and Preservation Experts for their time and input,” said the release on behalf of the organization.
The majority of grants awarded by the Idaho Heritage Trust help fund projects in communities of fewer than 5,000 people. “Every granting cycle gives us a chance to make a meaningful impact in every region of our state,” says Chairperson Donna Woolston. “Being able to support projects in both our cities and some of our smallest, most precious communities each year is a unique opportunity and privilege.” These projects often have an outsized impact on the residents of such communities by creating new jobs, stimulating heritage tourism, increasing civic pride, and providing a unique window into Idaho’s storied past.
You can learn more about programs and past projects on the website, and you can keep find details on this year’s awardees and other interesting aspects of Idaho’s heritage on our Facebook page. “Thank you again to all of our applicants for championing the protection and preservation of Idaho’s heritage,” said the release.
Idaho Heritage Trust’s Grantees for 2021
- Crane House Museum, Harrison $12,000
- Human Rights Education Institute, Coeur d’Alene $6,500
- Bellgrove Grange #369, Coeur d’Alene $12,000
- Music Conservatory of Sandpoint, $7,500
- 1912 Center, Heart of the Arts, Inc., Moscow $8,000
- White Spring Ranch Museum, Genesee $2,500
- Modie Park, Lewiston $10,000
- Spalding Presbyterian Church, Spalding $5,500
- Historic Carpenter’s Shop, Central Idaho Historical Museum, McCall $4,250
- Johnson Flying Service Hangar, McCall Youth Learning Aviation Fund, McCall $4,500
- Historic Harper Cabin, Snake River Heritage Center, Weiser $4,000
- Historic Stamp Mill in Brogan Park, Idaho City Historical Foundation, Idaho City $5,000
- Marsing Train Depot, Owyhee County Historical Museum, Murphy $3,000
- Glenns Ferry Historical Museum, Glenns Ferry $7,000
- 19th Century Train Car, Cassia County Historical Museum, Burley $3,000
- Yearbooks, Albion Normal School, ASN/SICE Alumni Association, Albion $750
- Howell’s Opera House, Oakley Valley Arts Council, Oakley $12,000
- Brady Chapel, City of Pocatello $5,000
- Fashion Cleaners Neon Sign, Historic Old Town Pocatello $3,000
- Abigail Starbuck Coffin Cabin/Hunt DUP Cabin, Daughters of Utah Pioneers, Downey $8,000
- Just Homestead, Presto Preservation Association, Firth $7,500
- Butte County WPA Fairgrounds Grandstands, Arco $12,000
- Stanley Museum, Sawtooth Interpretive & Historical Association, Stanley $12,000
- Red Baron Hangar, Idaho Falls Airport Association, Idaho Falls $15,000
- Trinity United Methodist Church, Idaho Falls $10,000
- Romance Theater, City of Rexburg $8,000
- Labor Camp, Caldwell Housing Authority $10,000
- Horse Barn, Schick Ostolasa Farmstead, Dry Creek Historical Society, Ada County $2,500
- Tuttle House, St. Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral, Boise $10,000
- The Bishops’ House, Friends of the Bishops’ House, Boise $2,500
- Basque Documentaries, Basque Museum & Cultural Center, Boise $1,500