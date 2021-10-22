MOSCOW, Idaho — A new digital library that includes more than 150 historical and cultural collections from academic libraries and governmental organizations across the state is available to the public through the Network of Idaho Academic Libraries.
The discovery platform is called The Digital Library of Idaho (DLoI) and features collections from the University of Idaho, Boise State University, Idaho State University, the Idaho State Archives, the Idaho Transportation Department and the Idaho Commission for Libraries, according to a press release from the University of Idaho.
Because it provides a streamlined access portal to some of Idaho’s most essential online cultural heritage collections, it is integral to the understanding of Idaho’s history and how Idaho’s history is told, said Cheryl Oestreicher, head of Special Collections and Archives at BSU.
“Having an engaging and centralized discovery platform for students, teachers and citizens to discover these important stories and collections is an incredible boon for those interested in Idaho and its history,” Oestreicher said.
Collections can be explored via subject matter, time period, material type and location. By making these digital collections user-friendly, DLoI provides access to a large variety of historical images, documents and other media freely available to the public.
“The DLoI came together through statewide collaboration between several librarians and digital collection stewards,” said Devin Becker, DLoI Advisory Board Chair and Head of Data and Digital Services at the U of I Library. “We wanted to create a resource for people to discover the wonderful collections that many of us are lucky to work with every day and to create an organization dedicated to maintaining and improving the means of discovery going forward.”