Boise’s River Club has a new developer and part owner.
Lincoln Property Company purchased a stake in the golf course along State St. in Garden City Thursday. Formerly known as The Plantation, Glass Creek purchased the property and club in 2018. The firm, controlled by Will Gustafson, bought the club and began to make improvements.
Now, Lincoln Property Company owns a stake, and west coast division LPC West will begin work on development of land along State St. Gustafson will remain managing partner on the golf course and work with LPC West on development along State.
Terms of the deal were not released.
Apartments, more
The firms hope to build a “mixed-use multi-family” development along the coridoor. The course is set to be reconfigured with upcoming upgrades by the Ada County Highway District to State St. The agency is at work with partners including the Capital City Development Corp., the City of Boise and the City of Garden City on a project to revamp State and implement new bus upgrades to the area.
The changes will require additional right of way along the River Club course for a realignment of State with Pierce Park Ln. The current tenth hole will change, and open up what Gustafson characterized to BoiseDev as an opportunity in a 2018 interview.
“This is the next phase of the long-term vision we’ve held for this property, bringing exciting development along State Street as we continue to maintain and revitalize one of Idaho’s oldest golf courses,” Gustafson this week. “It’s been a three-year process searching for the right partner and we’re excited to work with Lincoln Property Company to bring the concept to life.”
This marks a second known project in the area for LPC. The firm is also working on a large industrial project south of I-84.
“We’re excited to join in the work that’s already been completed on this property,” said LPC West Senior Vice President Trever Nicoll. “We want to deliver on the commitment that’s been made and help build on the transformative vision to support this growing community.”
Lincoln Property Company is based in Dallas, TX and owns and develops a large portfolio of commercial and residential projects across the US and in Europe.