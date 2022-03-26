Sparklight announced in a press release the finalists for its 4th annual “Dream Bigger” social media campaign, which offers schools and organizations serving K-12 students in communities served by the internet service provider the opportunity to win $3,000 to fund their science, technology, engineering or math project.
Public voting at sparklight.com/contest through March 31 will determine the five winners from among the 10 finalists, listed below:
• Aransas Pass for Youth, Inc. – Aransas Pass, Texas
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Missouri – Joplin, Missouri
• Denison ISD B. McDaniel Intermediate School – Denison, Texas+
• Edinburgh Middle School Science Olympiad team – Edinburgh, Indiana
• FIRST Robotics team 5461 — the Victorian Engineered Robotic Nation (V.E.R.N.) – Meridian, Idaho
• Middleton Middle School – Middleton, Idaho
• Ocean Springs Upper Elementary Computer Science/Coding Club – Ocean Springs, Mississippi
• Pass Christian Public School District – Pass Christian, Mississippi
• St. James Day School Science Olympiad Team – Texarkana, Arkansas
• Winslow High School Robotics Club – Winslow, Arizona
K-12 schools and organizations in communities throughout the 21 states Sparklight serves entered by submitting a written entry outlining how the money will be used to fund their technology project and how the project benefits students.
“Through our continued commitment to connecting the communities we serve, we are proud to provide resources enabling enhanced learning opportunities for the bright minds of the future,” said Trish Niemann, vice president, communications strategy. “We are excited to see how the leaders of tomorrow will utilize technology both inside and outside the classroom to dream bigger.
“Our STEM 7 Class is raising funds for M.O.S.S. McCall Outdoor School for the 2022-23 season. Our students are excited to be able to apply what they learn in school at MMS to the outdoor experience and add a huge amount of wonder to their learning. They already use hands on experiences in school to guide their learning, but this educational trip to McCall will greatly enhance student drive into the STEM Fields,” wrote Susan Hawke in the entry submitted on behalf of Middleton Middle School.
The FIRST Robotics team entry, submitted by Suzie Steiner, reads in part, “V.E.R.N. teaches our team members the skills necessary for the workforce including — computer programming, engineering, CAD and 3D modeling, machining, public speaking, marketing and many other soft skills. With the help of professional engineers and other community mentors our program enables teens to apply classroom knowledge to real world scenarios.
“A major part of our program involves participating as a FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Team. Each January FIRST reveals a game full of challenges and the participating teams have about two months, to build a robot to successfully accomplish the challenges. This year the challenge involves collecting oversize tennis balls and shooting these into one of two goals and then the robots must climb and traverse a set of monkey bars.
“Our team members come from across the Treasure Valley to participate with us because many of the more rural schools and homeschoolers may not have access to engineering or STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) classes. In turn we do demonstrations at elementary schools from Boise to Marsing, libraries and other community events such as at the Western Idaho FAIR and STEM Matters Day at the Capitol and run workshops for youth, especially girls! Some of these include Boise School District’s Girl Powered STEM Event, Mighty Girls with the Meridian Library and E-Girls Camp at BSU. Through your support we can share our love for STEM with more youth!”
The finalists — as well as the schools and organizations selected to receive the award — will be highlighted on Sparklight’s social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram.