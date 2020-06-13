First published on BoiseDev.com on June 12.
The resort said it will set aside Saturday, Sept. 12 for a series of private ceremonies for couples who had to cancel their vows due to COVID-19. The packages, which cost just $200, include a mountaintop ceremony, officiant, DJ, dance floor, cupcakes, and a champagne toast.
Each couple can invite up to 10 guests who can purchase a lift ticket to join in the ceremony.
The resort partnered with McCall Weddings, Stacey Cakes and Samantha Sias Photography for the event. Couples can purchase additional flowers as well as photo prints and other add-ons.
The package is good for the first 16 couples who sign up.
The resort will also hold an essay contest for a free elopement package. Couples can describe what their original wedding plan was and how that changed, and a panel of judges will choose a winner. Details on the Tamarack website.