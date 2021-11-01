Tamarack Resort anticipates opening on November 26 with a flurry of improvements to snowmaking, parking, and more to kick off the 2021-2022 ski season.
The resort’s improvements are part of a flurry of enhancements that have been in the works for the past few years. Tamarack is announcing mountain, resort, and village improvements ahead of this winter.
What’s in store
The resort will have better snow quality this year with ‘enhanced’ snowmaking on lower elevation terrain. It is also expanding its grooming fleet by adding two new Prinoth snow groomers to keep the feet of the mountains ‘primed’ all season.
The resort also has a new ticketing system that lets riders avoid the lines and pick up passes at kiosks.
The domes at The Village are also being removed to allow easier access to lifts.
The resort is adding 200 more parking spots, WIFI upgrades to improve speed, and adding a new outpost in downtown McCall at 1014 N. 3rd St. to pick up passes, book lodging, or book guided trips and lessons.
This season The Village is adding Tamarack Outfitters, a skier service shop. There will also be the Rendezvous Food Hall with a variety of beverages and food to choose from. The Jon Reveal SKi and Sports School will also open.
In addition to these upgrades, the Spa at Tamarack will reopen.
“Over the past three years, we have invested more than $40 million into the resort through development of The Village, additional lifts, technology, and in-person experiences,” Tamarack President Scott Turlington said.