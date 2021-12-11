A press release from Ridge to Rivers cautions against taking a hike on muddy trails this weekend.
Light snow and rain this week mean many trails across the Ridge to River system are muddy when temperatures are above freezing, said the release. If you plan to hike, run or ride this weekend, please head out early when the trails are frozen to prevent damage and remember to turn around if you are leaving tracks. Using muddy trails causes damage due to the makeup of the soil that is prevalent throughout the Boise Foothills. This is a great time of year to utilize the Boise River Greenbelt or paths in Boise’s parks.
All-weather trails are the best bet right now if you do choose to head to the hills — go to the website for a list of Ridge to Rivers all-weather trail recommendations. For daily trail condition updates and winter etiquette information, follow Ridge to Rivers on Facebook or visit the Ridge to Rivers website.
Here are trails and areas to “definitely avoid this weekend due to mud,” according to the release.
Polecat Loop in Polecat Reserve
Table Rock trails
Sweet Connie Trail off Bogus Basin Road
Cottonwood Creek Trail in Military Reserve
Bucktail Trail (downhill mountain bike trail), Two Point Trail (pedestrian only), and Ridge Crest Trail in Military Reserve
Full Sail Trail near Hillside Junior High School
Trails in the Hidden Springs area
The organization also included an all-weather trail recommendation.
Owl’s Roost No. 57 is a beginner trail in Hulls Gulch Reserve that winds through a riparian area with lots of native vegetation. Bird watchers may catch a glimpse of roosting owls on this .64-mile trail.
“Help us promote positive experiences in the Boise Foothills,” said the release. “Take the Happy Trails pledge today and join our email list for periodic updates on the trail system.”
For more information on the Ridge to Rivers partnership and to view more than 200 miles of trails on an interactive map, visit ridgetorivers.org.
