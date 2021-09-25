TAMARACK — Tamarack Resort announced in a press release it is welcoming fall with its inaugural Oktoberfest celebration and scenic tours and activities to experience Idaho’s fall colors.
The family-friendly event on Sept. 25 from noon-6 p.m. in the Village Plaza will feature authentic German music from Wolfie and the Bavarians and a variety of seasonal Oktoberfest beers crafted by Idaho breweries. Featured brewery Powderhaus Brewing Company will pour their Dunkelweizen, Prusik Pilsner, Oktoberfest and Honey Helles Lager. Beers are $8 each and commemorative steins will be available for $20 while supplies last. Tamarack’s food truck will be serving bratwurst, turkey legs and soft pretzels. Wildhorse Daycare will host a Kids’ Kinderplatz with children’s activities including face painting and pumpkin painting.
In addition to Saturday’s Oktoberfest event, there are a variety of ways to experience Tamarack throughout the fall. The resort’s namesake, the remarkable tamarack trees (Western Larch), surround the property and change from pine green to autumn gold from September through November. Tamarack’s fall excursion guide is on the website and gives details and directions for scenic hiking, biking and driving tours in the area to view the fall colors in the meadows, along Lake Cascade and on the mountain. Cross country mountain bike rentals are available through Oct. 1. Guided ziplining tours and axe throwing sessions are open for reservations through mid-October, weather permitting.
You can also purchase a discounted 2021-2022 All-Season Boundless Pass — prices go up on Oct. 1. Local students eligible for the SKY Pass are encouraged to visit the Adventure Center to get their FREE pass.
Tamarack Resort is an independent, all-season destination situated on 3,500 acres, located 90 miles north of Boise in Tamarack, Idaho. From on-site lodging, dining and event space to the full range of outdoor recreation in the Idaho mountains, there is adventure for any season. The winter brings 2,800 feet of vertical on 2,000 mountain acres for skiers and snowboarders, along with Nordic and snowshoe trails. During the summer, the resort is home to mountain biking, ziplining, hiking, rafting and watersports on Lake Cascade. For more information on recreation, lodging and real estate, visit the website: tamarackidaho.com.