Shore Lodge in McCall announced in a press release it is introducing a number of new packages including: “On the Fly — Blaze Your Own Trail Adventure Tour,” “Sweater Weather,” “The Perfect Escape” and “Boozy & Boujee.”
In addition, guests can also work with the hotel’s concierge to book outdoor experiences including: boating, hiking or biking the over 500 trails in nearby Payette National Forest, Ponderosa State Park or wilderness area, off-roading on ATVs, rafting the rapids on the Salmon River, dipping into local hot springs, fishing or mountaineering.
A McCall landmark since 1948, Shore Lodge is a historic 77-room lakefront resort set in the heart of the Salmon River Mountains on the southern waters of Payette Lake, a 5,330-acre expanse of clean, glacial waters.
On the Fly — Blaze Your Own Trail Adventure Tour, now through Sept. 30
Includes two zip line McCall Tours with shuttle and adventure guide, a backcountry flight to the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness for breakfast, a Louie Lake hike with picnic from The Cutwater on Payette Lake, two 60-minute spa treatments at The Cove: An Authentic McCall Spa, a fine-dining experience at The Narrows Steakhouse and a Patagonia Shore Lodge Logo’d Vest. $1,425 per person, minimum 2 people per excursion.
Sweater Weather, Oct. 4 — Dec. 1
Two nights in Lakeview Suites, a custom Shore Lodge blanket, a complimentary breakfast at The Cutwater on Payette Lake and a custom Shore Lodge candle. $244 per person, based on double occupancy.
Boozy & Boujee, Thursday through Sunday only, Oct. 4 — Dec. 31
One night in a Lakeview Suite, a flight of Shore Lodge’s mimosas and homemade gourmet doughnuts. Starting at $135 per person, based on double occupancy.
The Perfect Escape, Oct. 4 — Dec. 31
Over three days and two nights accommodations in either a Presidential or Executive Suite, a bottle of Dom Perignon, dinner for two at The Narrows Steakhouse, in-room breakfast, two 60-minute treatments at The Cove, An Authentic McCall Spa, evening cocktails at The Bar overlooking Payette Lake, and breakfast at The Cutwater on Payette Lake. Based on double occupancy.
More restrictions may apply, check the website for details: shorelodge.com.