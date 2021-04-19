FIRST POSTED ON APRIL 15, 2021A new steak and seafood restaurant is planned along Eagle Road, according to permits filed with the City of Meridian.
Owners of Land Ocean New American Grill hope to open a location where Pinnacle Sports Grill on 2902 N. Eagle Road. once was before closing several years ago.
Just as the name suggests, the restaurant serves a variety surf and turf dishes including blackened salmon, filet mignon, chicken Caprese salad, a BBQ Burger, and more. Other locations serve brunch, lunch, and dinner, as well as offering a full cocktail menu.
Land Ocean’s website describes the restaurant as a “modern steakhouse with a swanky vibe.”
If the restaurant is approved, Land Ocean intends to completely remodel both the exterior and interior of the old sports grill including removing canopies, creating a new color scheme and signage and more. Renderings also show new outdoor patio areas.
“Other Land Ocean restaurants include an industrial/fire steakhouse appearance to them with rectangular signage and exterior elements as well as a black/grey/weathered wood color palette,” Richard Wilmot with Chrysalis Architecture wrote in the application. “In order to achieve this aesthetic, we plan to incorporate weathered wood accents over the cement plaster siding up high behind proposed restaurant signage. We also plan to paint existing brick veneer a dark grey and cover the top of existing arched windows on the exterior with square metal panels.”
Land Ocean currently operates locations in Folsom and Roseville Calif. and Reno Nev.