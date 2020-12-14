First posted on BoiseDev.com Dec. 10, 2020Sun Valley will open a new chairlift this weekend that will replace the oldest lift at the resort, Cold Springs.
The Broadway chairlift will open this Saturday. Broadway is a high-speed detachable quad lift.
The new lift can bring guests from the base of the lower Broadway run, to the Roundhouse Restaurant, to the Roundhouse gondola and to the Christmas Chairlift.
Part of Sun Valley’s project is the Bald Mountain expansion. The expansion will open 380 additional acres of terrain for guests and is the first considerable terrain expansion in over 20 years. The new terrain has not opened yet.
Also opening this weekend is the Seattle Ridge and Sun Valley Resorts other mountain, Dollar Mountain.
Sun Valley has a list of COVID-19 protocols that include the requirement of face coverings and physical distancing. The entire list of protocols and continually updated information regarding the 2020-21 season is available on the Sun Valley website.
There are currently 40 trails and six lifts open on Bald Mountain. The mountain has gained no snow in the last 72 hours, but snow is on the forecast for the weekend.