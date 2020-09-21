First posted on Sept. 18, 2020Sun Valley Resort released its plan for the upcoming winter season.
As in past years, Sun Valley plans to open Bald Mountain on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. They plan to open Dollar Mountain on Dec. 12.
Plans for guestsThe resort does not plan to place any limits to capacity for Sun Valley season pass holders on either mountain. It also won’t restrict Epic Pass holders — a pass that gives skiers and riders access to several mountains around the region.
Resort president Tim Silva, writes that if peak days on the mountains become too busy, they will manage it through day-ticket restrictions.
Lift tickets will go on sale in early October. The resort is encouraging guests to purchase tickets online ahead of time.
Lodges, restaurants, moreSun Valley plans to open all of its lodges and dining spots. The resort will offer less indoor seating, but it will add more seating outside. However, the resort will also shorten menus, create reservation options at some restaurants, and offer grab and go.
Sun Valley announced a few more minor changes.
- New sanitized bag check areas will go in outside the mountain lodges.
- Skiers & boarders can order equipment online.
- Ski lessons can be pre-arranged online.
The resort is requesting guests, employees, and pass holders to continue helping with the responsibility of health and safety. The resort will enforce physical distancing and face coverings inside and in public spaces.
Sun Valley Resort is asking guests to frequently visit Sun Valley Resort‘s winter season update page to stay up to date with changes.
The resort will also open its expansion on Bald Mountain. The multi-year Cold Springs Canyon will add additional lift capacity and skier terrain.