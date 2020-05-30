TAMARACK— After welcoming hundreds of guests over Memorial Day weekend, summer is officially underway at Tamarack Resort. Aventure is enhanced with the start of lift-serviced mountain biking, the opening of the Tamarack Bike Park, and the start of Summer Sports School lessons on the trails and the lake, according to a press release.
Enhanced recreation includes:
- Lift-serviced mountain biking Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Tamarack Bike Park Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Watersports lessons with USAWaterski-certified instructors
- Mountain Bike lessons with PMBIA-certified instructors
- Complimentary meadow trails access for hiking and biking seven days a week from sunup to sundown
- Complimentary disc golf course seven days a week from sunup to sundown
- Sports Dome open seven days a week
- Clothing, gear, bike rentals and maintenance available
- Reservations for the Trailblazers Kids Program are being taken for June 12 start
With the new Boundless Pass program, Tamarack passholders have access beyond the ski slopes for true year-round adventure. During the summer, Boundless passholders receive complimentary lift access, bike rentals, SUP/kayak rentals, and Boundless Yoga and Guided Hikes. In addition, passholders will get discounted rates on a purchase of the new Indy Ski Pass which provides two lift tickets to more than 50 independent ski areas across North America (including Tamarack).
The resort continues to practice enhanced safety and health protocols and encourages all guests to do the same by staying home if sick, washing hands frequently, and wearing a mask at the resort while in any enclosed area or around a group.
Events will return to Tamarack, albeit under new protocols and guidelines to respect social distancing. On June 27-28, Tamarack welcomes back the famed NW Cup Downhill mountain bike race series. Guests can catch a glimpse of the high-speed action while riding the chairlift or standing along set spectator sections on the course.
The Fourth of July weekend will mark the return of Tamarack’s Saturday Night summer concert series under the skies in the amphitheater. Details on the bands and a new setup for the amphitheater and vendors will be shared at the end of June.
For all recreation updates, guests are encouraged to visit TamarackIdaho.com for the latest days and hours of operations, and to pre-book excursions.
Tamarack Resort is a four-season destination nestled in Idaho’s Payette River Mountains Region. The resort is located 90 miles north of Boise on the shores of Lake Cascade, just west of the small town of Donnelly. During the summer, the resort is home to mountain biking, hiking, rafting, and watersports on Lake Cascade.