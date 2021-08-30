We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
The City of Meridian received an application for a new subdivision near Black Cat ROAD. If approved, Pera Place would add 64 homes to the corner of Daphne and Black Cat.
Pera Place would have several amenities, including walking paths, benches, a pergola, and picnic tables, a playground, and grassy play areas. Leavitt Engineering writes in its application letter that each lot has a net density of 4.74 acres.
The applicant writes they held a neighborhood meeting back in June where attendees voiced their concerns regarding trees along Black Cat.
“We are attempting to preserve and groom for continued enjoyment,” the application letter said. “Some discussion was had concerning the depth of the lots two through seven, block one. Our concession to the depth of the lots was to protect as many of the existing trees as possible while still providing future access.”
Pera Place surrounds a couple of subdivisions in Brody Square Subdivision and Vicenza Commons Subdivisions.
“Pera Place Subdivision should complement the surrounding subdivisions and provide some transitions from the R-4 zone to the R-8 zone,” the application letter said.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The applicant is requesting annexation, preliminary plan, and zoning approval for the 16.61-acre property. The city zoned the land R-4, and the applicant is asking for a change to R-8 medium density residential.
Next up, the applicant will present Pera Place to the Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission.