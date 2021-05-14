MERIDIAN — A press release from The Village at Meridian touts three new stores to its location "that are sure to spice up your shopping experience this season," the press release said.
Plant Therapy will join The Village at Meridian on June 1 next to Pro Image and offers the high quality, natural essential oils at a low cost. All of Plant Therapy’s products go through rigorous testing to ensure only the best products are entering your home and are safe for you and your entire family, the release said. As a company for the people, Plant Therapy’s associates will be able to assist you in finding the perfect products for all your self-care needs.
Journeys is joining the property in June between Paddles Up Poké and Cycle Bar. Journeys offers name brand shoes for the family such as Vans, New Balance, Birkenstock, Converse and more.
Joining the property to offer another multipurpose space is the Willamette Valley Bank Lounge. Whether you’re looking for a collaborative place for a quick meeting or a comfortable hang out, this location will offer that as well as resources for all home loan and mortgage queries. The Lounge will be located next to Cinnaholic and is set to open in August.
“These store openings along with the family-friendly and socially responsible small events that we have coming up are gearing us up for an exciting summer,” said Hugh Crawford, general manager of The Village at Meridian.
For more information on new and upcoming stores and restaurants, visit thevillageatmeridian.com.