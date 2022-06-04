BOISE — Want a job where you can make a difference? The Idaho State Tax Commission announced in a press release that the State of Idaho is holding a free job fair on June 8 at its campus at 11321 W. Chinden Blvd. between Five Mile and Cloverdale. The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes representatives from 19 state agencies.
The state is hiring for a wide range of positions in the Treasure Valley and statewide. More than 200 jobs are available in the Treasure Valley alone. Job offerings range from professional to administrative, technical to medical, and law enforcement to specialized trades. Bring your resume to help you apply. Onsite interviews will be available for some positions.
The state offers competitive benefits including paid sick and vacation leave programs, a pension and optional 401k, 11 paid holidays a year, affordable medical insurance, and paid parental leave.
Participating state agencies include:
Idaho Dept. of Administration
Idaho Dept. of Correction
Idaho Dept. of Environmental Quality
Idaho Dept. of Health & Welfare
Idaho Dept. of Juvenile Corrections
Idaho Dept. of Labor
Idaho Dept. of Lands
Idaho Dept. of Water Resources
Idaho Division of Human Resources
Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses
Idaho Division of Veterans Services
Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation
Idaho Industrial Commission
Idaho Public Television
Idaho State Dept. of Agriculture
Idaho State Liquor Division
Idaho State Police
Idaho State Tax Commission
Idaho Transportation Dept.
Other fair highlights include Big Jud’s food truck, WOW Country’s live broadcast to give away free tickets to the Boise Music Festival, a snowplow simulator, and an Idaho State Police cruiser.