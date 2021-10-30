After years of planning and making use of its current location in a converted auto body warehouse, Split Rail Winery announced in a press release its new tasting room and custom production facility is slated to open in early 2022. Currently under construction, the new winery facility will include a 2,500-square-foot tasting room with an adjoining 5,500-square-foot production facility. The new building is being constructed at the entrance to Garden City adjacent to the Riverside Hotel on 32nd Street and Chinden Blvd.
Jed Glavin, the owner and operator of Split Rail, hopes his project will set a precedence for design, innovation and imagination for public gathering places in the changing face of Garden City. Split Rail Winery has been producing regional wines for over 10 years “with an emphasis on making small-production wines with an innovative twist.” The winery has outgrown its current location and the demand for enhanced consumer accommodations and more production and storage space is palpable, the release said.
The project site is adjacent to the Riverside hotel with its new warm pool and hotel facilities, a few hundred yards from the Boise River greenbelt, minutes from Esther Simplot Park, aarallel to the Stagecoach restaurant, a short walk up 32nd Street from Telaya Winery and Barbarian Brewery, “provides seamless access to the I-84 connector and is minutes from downtown Boise,” said the release.
The new facility is slated to set a precedence for urban wineries with an on-site production and storage facility connected with “a new-wave tasting room” and outdoor courtyard and seating area. The tasting room will be connected to the production and barrel storage facility via a glass wall that will link the wine-making process with the wine tasting experience.
The tasting room, designed to “embrace the industry of Garden City,” will include a cold rolled steel shell with ‘80s-type neon accent walls. Interior design motifs include bright pop art-inspired colors with a punk rock feel, reticent of Split Rail Winery’s labels. The design is meant to “embrace the winery’s ever-reaching goal to make wine exciting and geared towards all generations that are willing to think outside-the-box,” said the release.
The tasting room layout will include a long tasting bar in the center of an open-air indoor seating area with tall ceilings and year-round access to the outdoors with roll-up doors and maneuverable windows. Additional design details include a hot-pink lighted bar, pop-art and industrial-inspired furniture, concrete floors, British punk and abstract art pieces, lots of natural light, and iridescent glass.
The tasting room will also include small private seating areas sectioned by screens and strategic furniture arrangements. A private flex room will be available for accommodating larger groups and private parties during normal operations. An outdoor patio will provide open-air seating with panoramic views of the Boise foothills from both grass and awning-covered areas. Additional features include an inside/outside seating bar with roll-up windows, a food truck parking area with roll-up door access, cushy seating, a window into the production area and views of the wine barrels and aging tanks, on-site parking, multiple all gender bathrooms, music controls, ambiance lighting, an employee lounge, and built-in employee work areas.
The production facility will allow for large scale barrel and tank storage that’s temperature controlled, adjacent access to an indoor production room, an outdoor crush pad for seasonal production, indoor floor drains, an employee restroom with shower, and fenced outdoor storage.
Visitors will be able to come and taste wine while feeling connected to the production process, said the release. Adjacent amenities and facilities along 32nd Street will provide eating, drinking, and overnight stay opportunities. Wines will be offered for tastings, by the glass and bottle. Once fully operational, guests will enjoy rotating food trucks and special events. Elevated tasting experiences with wine and food pairings are also in the works, with long-term goals of offering barrel room dinners and on-site music and entertainment.
A big goal of the Split Rail team is “to translate pieces and parts of the idiosyncratic vibe at their existing location to the new location,” said the release.
The builder is Jordan Wilcomb Construction, design by Pivot North Architecture and interior design by KovichCo & Jed Glavin.