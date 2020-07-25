BOISE — Over the last five years, Sparklight announced it has invested $75.6 million in western Idaho to bring fast, reliable internet to Idaho residents and businesses.
“Connectivity is the core of everything our customers and communities need to be successful today and in the future,” said Julie Laulis, Sparklight president and CEO. “A fast and reliable internet connection is critical, especially in unprecedented times like these when our communities are accessing work, education, and entertainment from home, as well as staying connected to loved ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Sparklight began launching gigabit service across its fiber-rich network in 2016, making more than 200 communities in 21 states gig cities. In 2019, Sparklight joined the NCTA —The Internet & Television Association, CableLabs and other industry partners in announcing plans to expand beyond current gigabit offerings to a more powerful 10G (10 gigabit) technology platform. That 10G will combine greater capacity and lower latency with symmetrical 10 gigabit per second speeds, as well as provide greater reliability and increased security, according to a press release.
“We continue to make significant investment in deploying fiber deeper and closer to our customers to not only enhance reliability, speed and performance for our customers, but lay the groundwork for up to 10 Gbps speeds in the future,” Laulis said. “The digital needs of our residential and business customers are advancing rapidly, and we are actively working to stay ahead of those needs by creating a fast and reliable network that will support next generation technology.”
Sparklight is a broadband communications provider and part of the Cable One family of brands, which serves more than 900,000 residential and business customers in 21 states. Sparklight provides consumers with an array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers. For more information, visit the website: sparklight.com.