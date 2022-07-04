First posted on BoiseDev.com on June 30, 2022A planned hotel in Ketchum will move forward in the design review process.
The Marriot-affiliated Ketchum Tribute Hotel first hit the desks of city staff in 2019. Idaho Mountain Express reported this was the second time the hotel had gone through the review process due to a noticing error. The city failed to notify 40 nearby landowners about the project.
The over 128,000 square foot hotel would sit at Main and River Street. It’s across River St. from the existing Limelight Hotel and across Main from an empty lot for a stalled hotel project.
The hotel is planned to have 92 rooms over four stories. There are three floors below grade, which would include housing for 23 employees, office space, storage, and some guest rooms. The first floor would feature a bar and restaurant, the third floor would also have a rooftop bar. Outside on Main St., there would be public seating area and a fire pit.
There would also be public space that could be rented for events.
After several changes were made to the original hotel plans, such as making the building work more cohesively with the hillside that surrounds it, most commissioners at the meeting were in favor.
“I don’t have much I’d like to say it would be nice if we could put every project period this much scrutiny,” Commissioner Tim Carter said. “It’s been a long time and every time we see it, it gets better… I appreciate the time you’ve put into it and I think because it’s gone through the process like four times. It’s a really solid project.”
However, commissioner Spencer Cordovano, the sole no vote, wanted a little more time to discuss the design review. Cordovano laid out his issues with the hotel and asked if there was a way to make this project any smaller.
“We did a lot of studies on what it would mean to pull the employee housing off-site and how we talked with both the commission and the city council about that we could do that and make the building smaller but then we wouldn’t be able to provide for the employee housing on site,” Justin Hepler of AJC Architects said. “And so we have studied that. We were able to potentially reduce the back portion of the building but we also lost the ability to provide that employee housing on site which was deemed a higher priority.”
Hepler said the hope is to get construction going on the boutique hotel next spring.
The Ketchum Tribute Hotel will be back in front of P&Z for findings and conditions next month. The permit conditions agreement also will move forward to the city council.