BOISE — Sockeye Brewing announced in a press release it is celebrating its silver anniversary in epic style. In addition to restoring a historic trolley and placing it onsite last month, Sockeye staged a 25th anniversary concert on Friday at Expo Idaho headlined by Hell's Belles, the world-famous all-female AC/DC tribute band. It's also hosting a big party at the brewpub in Boise on Saturday, June 26 featuring tours of the trolley and owner Fred Schuerman's antique car collection on display in the parking lot.
It also has signed a lease to make 3823 N. Garden Center Way in Boise, the space formerly home to 36th Garden Center & Bistro, its second location with an anticipated opening in spring 2022. The move comes on the heels of Sockeye closing its Cole Road location in 2019.
"Since we shuttered our location at Cole and Ustick, we have been on a deliberate search for a site that would make a statement and reflect the next chapter of Sockeye Brewing," Janice Skinner, Sockeye's business manager, said. "We are thrilled to have found a spot that's not only beautiful, but will be central to Boise's foothills and well within reach of downtown and other portions of the Treasure Valley."
The new location, which is just over 12,000 square feet, will feature a full-service restaurant with large indoor and outdoor dining areas, a bar area for beer and wine service with more than two-dozen taps, and a large indoor event space for both public and private events.
Sockeye will continue beer production and operate a restaurant and bar at its flagship Fairview Avenue location.
"Between the event space, outdoor seating, and a food menu specific to this location, we see this as an opportunity to push the boundaries of what Sockeye Brewing can be," Skinner said.
In addition to offering a rare view of Schuerman's vintage car collection, the party at the brewpub at 12542 W. Fairview Ave. Saturday will offer walkthrough tours of the recently restored trolley. Built in 1883 for the Oregon Railroad and Navigation Co., the railcar served as a series of bars in Boise upon its retirement in 1933 until arson ravaged it in 2006.
Sockeye will offer beer and food specials all day and present live music from 3-9 p.m. featuring local bands Bourbon Dogs and High Pine Whiskey Yell.
Sockeye Brewing was founded in 1996. Offered first as a handcrafted beer option to tap houses in Idaho's Treasure Valley, Sockeye Brewing continues to grow with the rising demand for quality craft beer in Idaho and throughout the Northwest. Sockeye brews more than 10,000 barrels annually via its 40-barrel brewhouse in Boise and is one of the top-producing craft breweries in Idaho. Its signature brand, Dagger Falls IPA, is the bestselling Idaho-made craft beer in the state. Visit sockeyebrew.com for more details.