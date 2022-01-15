Snake River Seed Cooperative is a collective of family farmers in the Intermountain West working together to produce a wide diversity of locally-adapted seeds. As part of a commitment to resiliency, SRSC announced in a press release it became an official employee and grower-owned cooperative at the end of 2021.
As a co-op it functions so well because it involves decisions made by consensus, deep and regular communication, and adherence to values carried and developed for years, said the release.
“The term cooperative means a lot of different things to a lot of different people,” said Kelsey Jae, Flax Grower for SRSC and the attorney who worked on the change. “Cooperating is a human activity on one hand, on the other, it’s a legal structure. What we had before was a culture of cooperation, something you can’t force on people. Respecting the growers and respecting the employees, was already there — we added the legal framework and structural changes on top of that.”
The co-op is a business continually investing in itself. Each season SRSC seed stewards from locations around the Intermountain West select the best plants from their seasonal crops and send seeds to the central location in Boise, Idaho. There, the staff work to pack, market, and track seed bundles. They continue building relationships with the growers, who provide seeds adapted to the region year by changing year. Every part of SRSC operates interdependently with the seeds.
Like seed companies across the nation, SRSC has experienced record sales for three years, as people are growing their food to meet the increasing challenges of food and nutrition insecurity. The co-op sees sharing seed-saving knowledge with farmers in our region as vital to growing a robust, regional seedshed.
SRSC has been around since 2014 when Casey O’Leary co-founded the business with Carrie Jones. The seed stewardship effort originated as the Commonwealth Seed Library.
“We’ve always tried to run it as though it were a legal cooperative,” O’Leary said, “we’ve always tried to involve growers in the process, and we’ve always talked about changing into a cooperative model.” Referring to crops sent in by growers each season she also said, “These little bundles are so amazing and precious and could be so easily lost. I wanted to do right by the seeds. We always say here that the more hands that hold the seeds the safer that they are.”
