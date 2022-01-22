BOISE — Snake River Classics of Boise Idaho unveils its first-ever high-performance MGB GT restoration at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Merging classic styling with modern reliability, the “highly anticipated” MGB GT is a part of the growing “restomod” automotive trend gaining momentum worldwide, it said in a press release announcement.
Snake River Classics refined this “iconic Pininfarina-designed MGB GT” for enhanced speed, comfort, style, and control. The “elegant new lines” of its modified body house an all-new suspension system with significantly wider wheels and tires, said the release. Power is supplied by a GM LTG 2.0-Liter DOHC Turbo engine generating over 300HP, more than three times the original power. The interior is upgraded with new instrumentation and customized leather abounds.
“This is a car that answers the question, what if MGB never went out of production? It’s a total transformation, not a restoration — with all the nostalgia of the past, and all the exhilarating performance of today,” said Snake River Classics founder John Batterton.
Snake River Classics restores and modifies classic MGBs following a rigorous three-year development effort covering every aspect of the car. Cars are meticulously upgraded yet appear as original to most observers. Pricing for each transformation starts at $110,000. For more information visit SnakeRiverClassics.com