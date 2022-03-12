First posted on BoiseDev.com on Feb. 15.Want to take a golf club to an old TV or smash a windshield with a bottle? Customers are able to do that at Ragers Smash-N-Axe that recently opened in Boise.
Ragers Smash-N-Axe features what’s known as a “rage room.” Rage rooms are places where paying customers can take out their anger and frustration by smashing and destroying objects within a room. The concept first started in Japan in 2008, according to a USA Today article. There are now hundreds of rage rooms in the U.S., including Hammer Time Idaho, which is located in Nampa.
“We decided to open Ragers after visiting a similar rage room in Las Vegas in February of 2020,” owner and operator Dylan Stimpson said. “We knew we had to bring the business idea to Idaho as we didn’t have anything like it here at that time.” According to Stimpson, Idaho was the last state to have a rage room.
Ragers has a total of four rage rooms big enough for parties of two to 10 people.
Breakable items provided include used TVs, windshields and bottles.
Before going into the “rage room,” customers will suit up in mandatory protective gear. Then, they will choose their desired smash tools such as golf clubs, crowbars, baseball bats, iron pipes and sledgehammers. Once in the room, each group gets 25 minutes to break their items.
“Anyone over the age of 13 can participate in our activities, as long as they have a signed waiver from a consenting adult,” Stimpson said. “Our business offers a good date night option for two people, or a company event can book up our entire facility for a private event.”
In addition to the rage rooms, Ragers features 16 axe throwing lanes. Beer and wine are available for sale along with vending machines and popcorn for snacks. Customers also have the option of bringing in their own food or having it delivered.
Ragers opened March 1st on the corner of Fairview Ave. and Milwaukee right by Hobby Lobby. For more information on how you can make a smash or axe throwing reservation, visit the website: ragerssna.com.