A proposed zone change in Garden City defines a tiny home as a “movable home” on a trailer or wheels built out of home construction materials with a ground floor no greater than 400 square feet.

First posted on BoiseDev.com on Aug. 3Tiny home communities were up for discussion during a Garden City City Council last month.

Developers Hannah Ball and Jason Jones left council members with two main questions surrounding code changes that would allow for tiny homes in Garden City: what defines a tiny home community, and should RVs be a part of that community?

