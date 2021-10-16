BOISE — According to a Boise Regional Realtors press release, the median sales price for homes in Ada County moved to $534,950 in September 2021, marking a slight 0.8% increase over August when the median sales price was $530,500.
While prices remained steady month-over-month, the most notable statistic was the share of homes that sold for over list price dropped to 33.1% — the lowest level since June 2020.
Competition for homes has been fierce for nearly a year, and as market times fell, more buyers were willing to pay over list price, which became a primary factor driving up the median sales price. When the share of homes that sold over list price exceeded 40% in August 2020, the median sales price moved into the $400,000-range for the first time. When it reached nearly 65% in May 2021, that’s when prices exceeded the $500,000-mark.
That jump in price likely brought prospective sellers to the market, which has helped inventory levels increase. In fact, September marked the sixth consecutive month of inventory growth. The 1,249 homes available for sale at the end of the month was an 11.1% increase from August and a staggering 165.7% increase compared to September 2020.
In addition, the average number of days between when existing homes were listed for sale and an offer was accepted increased to 17 days — the longest market time in the last 12 months — and 21.4% longer than the 14 days we saw in August 2021.
“Increased inventory and a slightly slower pace are good news for buyers, and may be two reasons that fewer homes sold over list price last month” said Jeff Wills, 2021 president of Boise Regional Realtors. “These shifts in the market should help buyers not feel quite as frantic as we saw during the spring and summer months.”
That said, while the Months Supply of Inventory (MSI) continued to trend up — reaching 1.5 months in September — Ada County is still not in the 4-6 month range of supply which is typically considered a balanced market — creating ongoing opportunities for sellers.
“This fall is still proving to be a great time for homeowners to capitalize on the current home prices,” said Wills. “If you’re considering selling, talk to your Realtor about the different factors at play within our market and how they may affect your specific situation.”
