BOISE — According to a TOK press release, the following data points compare Idaho’s commercial real estate market activity to the prior year’s activity.
INSIGHTS | THE IMPACT OF NEW BUSINESSES ACROSS IDAHO
TOK’s Market Health series offers readers a collection of data and graphs that work to explain Idaho’s commercial real estate markets. This month, our focus is “New to Market” (NTM) tenants and their impact on office, industrial, and retail product across the state.
OFFICE | NEW TO MARKET TENANTS
- OFFICE Many of the largest office lease transactions involve companies that are new to Idaho.
Boise MSA: NTM tenants secured locations in Boise’s downtown core as well as suburban submarkets, and were responsible for 15.3% of office space leased.
Magic Valley: Office property lease-ups gained significant traction supported by NTM tenants that launched in the market, accounting for 9.3% of square footage leased.
Eastern Idaho: The 7.7% of leased space attributed to NTM tenant activity contributed to plummeting office vacancy rates.
The takeaway? The businesses that are moving into Idaho are exiting urban areas that have been hit hard by the pandemic. Idaho’s sensible approach toward facilitating working in the office is offering these companies the ability to attract, retain and utilize the talent that drives their businesses forward, engages teams, and nurtures corporate culture.
INDUSTRIAL | NEW TO MARKET TENANTS
- INDUSTRIAL | Unprecedented demand is leading Idaho’s industrial markets into uncharted territory.
Boise MSA: NTM tenants flocked to the Boise Valley and supplied a staggering 31.8% of industrial space leased in the market.
Magic Valley: NTM tenant demand accounted for 16.4% of space leased and drove down total vacancy rates to 0.8%.
Eastern Idaho: NTM tenants secured 10.5% of leased industrial space providing positive momentum for strong absorption numbers.
The takeaway? The industrial businesses moving into Idaho are contributing to the current imbalance of supply and demand in the sector. New industrial developments slated for delivery over the next few months will be very important to the market’s ability to achieve stability and should alleviate supply-side pressures related to strong tenant demand. Healthy vacancy numbers for the Industrial sector typically reside in the 2.5% to 4.3% range.
RETAIL | NEW TO MARKET TENANTS
- | Retail’s leasing momentum is substantial and has been positively impacted by NTM tenants.
Boise MSA: 9.8% of retail spaces leased were provided by NTM tenants seeking space in high-growth submarkets.
Magic Valley: NTM tenants accelerated market leasing activity supplying 18.8% of retail square footage leased and contributing to the decline of both total and unanchored vacancy rates.
Eastern Idaho: Leading all Idaho markets, NTM tenants in Eastern Idaho grabbed 19.0% of retail space leased and newly opened establishments included restaurants and service providers.
The takeaway? Whether it’s in restaurants, with service providers, or at traditional consumer storefronts, Idahoans are spending money and time in retail establishments. NTM retailers and restaurants across Idaho are positively contributing to a healthy market balance between vacancy and absorption.