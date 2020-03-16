Originally posted to BoiseDev.com March 6.
Work on the new Anthony’s Restaurant in downtown Boise is well underway inside the Simplot headquarters building. In recent weeks, crews went to work on the exterior of the building, while also starting the interior buildout.
As BoiseDev first reported last fall, Seattle-based seafood chain Anthony’s will open a new location on the JUMP Plaza. Located inside the J.R. Simplot Co. annex building, the large restaurant will feature several components:
- Fine-dining style seafood restaurant
- Full bar with seating
- Espresso/coffee shop
- Patio dining on JUMP plaza
The large 7,721-square-foot space will include room for up to 232 people. The buildout will cost $2.3 million, according to the permit application.
A new elevator will connect the large underground garage that sits under JUMP and the Simplot HQ building.
“This elevator will come up at the exterior stem wall of the ground-level floor and a new vestibule will be provided to allow customers to access the restaurant without needing to go outside,” Julie Benitendi with BRS Architects wrote in an application letter. “The new vestibule will fit under the existing overhang of the second story above and will be tucked in behind the existing support columns.”
The typical menu for Anthony’s features fresh-caught fish along with chowders, salads and steaks. Other locations often feature live music on the patio during the summer months.
“We have had our eye on Boise for quite some time,” Budd Gould, Anthony’s Restaurant founder said in a statement. “We always envisioned Boise being a perfect fit for Anthony’s and are thrilled that we are going to be in such close proximity to the city’s vibrant downtown dining scene.”
Restaurant owners said the new eatery would open this spring.