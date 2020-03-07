BOISE — Screenmobile has awarded the Callen Family, owners of Screenmobile of Boise, with the “35 Year Award” at its annual convention.
Owned by local residents and entrepreneurs Dean and Jolyn Callen and their children Kaiti and Ross, Screenmobile of Boise has been the go-to source in the community for all screening needs for 35 years. Additionally, the location earned the fourth top sales spot in its region.
From its inception in 1980, Screenmobile has experienced steady growth. Today, there are over 127 licenses across more than 28 states. For more information on Screenmobile, visit https://www.screenmobile.com/Locations.
“It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost four decades in business,” Dean Callen said in a press release. “It truly has been such a joy to work with my family over this time period and do something we all really enjoy. It’s been a big source of pride that we’ve been able to help local homeowners over the years."