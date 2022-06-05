According to a press release from the Idaho Wine Commission, June is Idaho’s annual Wine and Cider Month. This year, wineries and cideries across the state will host special events and offer promotions. In addition, on June 12 the industry’s popular Savor Idaho returns for the first time in two years to the Idaho Botanical Garden.
“We’re incredibly excited to welcome back Savor Idaho this year and to be able to gather together again to celebrate and enjoy the best of Idaho wine and cider,” said Moya Dolsby, executive director of the Idaho Wine Commission. “Idaho wineries across the state continue to receive national recognition and awards, and this is a wonderful opportunity for residents and visitors alike to sample the best of Idaho all in one place,” she said.
Tickets for Savor Idaho are still available. New this year, the event will be held in two waves, attendees can pack a picnic or purchase food on site from food trucks — and local bands Red Light Challenge, The Pan Handles, and Idyltime will provide live music.
In more wine news, Idaho wines were featured at the 2022 Idaho Wine Competition hosted by Great Northwest Wine on May 24 at Koenig Vineyards in Caldwell. Judges evaluated 164 Idaho wines and 13 ciders from across Idaho and awarded 21% of the entries gold medals. The Idaho Wine Commission is also offering its Taste Idaho Gold promotion which includes full and half-case options of this year’s gold medal winners at 10% off retail price throughout the month of June.
For those who can’t make it to Savor Idaho or who just want to discover more of Idaho wine country, the Idaho Wine and Cider Passport June 2022 is now available at 26 participating wineries and cideries and includes complimentary tastings, special bottle sales, access to award-winning Idaho wines and a chance to win prizes at the end of June — passports can be submitted to the Idaho Wine Commission to be entered to win.
Wine lovers can also request their Sippin’ Through 2022 stickers. Email info@idahowines.org to request stickers.
The Idaho wine industry has been around since the 1860s when the first wine grapes were planted in Lewiston, Idaho. In the last 15 years, the industry “has seen phenomenal growth and won designation for three American Viticultural Areas,” according to the press release. Idaho is known for growing and producing classic varieties such as Syrah, Merlot, Riesling, and Chardonnay, as well as Tempranillo and Malbec. Today, Idaho’s wine industry accounts for over $210 million in annual revenue, provides hundreds of jobs, and helps support a thriving tourism business in the state.
To learn more about events happening during Idaho Wine & Cider month and how to secure your passport, visit idahowines.org.