Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A large-scale planned community with homes for more than 5,400 people as well as commercial space, a school, and more along the Ada-Elmore County border can again move forward.

The Mayfield Springs development won approval from the Elmore County Planning and Zoning Commission as well as the Elmore County Commission. The project is a scaled-down version of a plan first approved in 2011 for more than 15,000 homesites.

Recommended for you

Load comments