A longtime East Boise eatery and general store is back open after shutting down in 2018.
After a total remodel and changes in ownership, the Roosevelt Market on Elm Ave. has reopened.
Former Owners Susan Wilder and Nicolee Monroe closed the market and eatery on December 15, 2018. Jill Simplot and her mother Pam Lemley bought the property through an LLC in 2017 but said they would remain hands-off. Then, in 2019, Sarah and DK Kelly, the owners of Petite 4, said they would operate the market but later chose not to be a part of the project. During this time, Simplot and Lemley started a major remodel. The remodel tore down most of the original structure. Plans submitted to the City of Boise showed space for a bar, cafe seating, a general store and more.
Over a year has gone by since we reported on the remodel and the Roosevelt Market officially opened its doors on April 1, 2020.
On the menu is a variety of beverages, pastries, sweets, breakfast and lunch items — coffee, sandwiches, lemon ricotta pancakes, banana bread, and cookies. The cafe’s website says it’s “community-oriented” and serves the “freshest ingredients available.”
The Roosevelt Market is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Online ordering is available here. Or you can stop by, grab a drink and hang out at the Boise market that has been around for more than 100 years.