Ride for Joy, a nonprofit based in Caldwell, provides professional and compassionate equine-assisted activities and therapies to people with special needs, military veterans and active duty personnel.
Due to restrictions around COVID-19, the nonprofit said its fundraising gala and student lessons have been postponed. So, on Tuesday, June 16, Ride for Joy held its first ever Horse Drive-Thru.
Participants stayed in their vehicles and staff members were able to social distance and wear masks. It was a unique way for RFJ students (many of them medically vulnerable) to interact with their favorite instructors and horses while maintaining social-distancing protocol from the safety of their vehicles. Students were invited to bring goodies for the horses (apples/carrots), and instructors put them in a bucket for the staff to give out at a later time.
RFJ serves individuals that have a special needs diagnosis or experience physical challenges such as cerebral palsy, individuals with autism, Down syndrome and related disorders, and those with hearing or visual impairments.
In recent years the nonprofit has extended services to military veterans and active duty personnel to address depression and post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD. Actual services include interactive education about horse care, lessons designed to develop physical skills needed for riding, and mounted exercises. In the summer we provide an all abilities camp that enables typical students to be joined by non-disabled friends for riding and other horse-mediated activities.
Ride for Joy is a Premier Accredited Center of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.), which was formed in 1969 as the North American Riding for the Handicapped Association to promote equine-assisted activities and therapies for individuals with special needs.
If you are interested in enrolling in the Ride for Joy program or would like to make a donation, visit rideforjoy.org or you can email info@rideforjoy.org.