Community invited to Orah Brandt Park Playground opening
The Nampa Parks & Recreation Department announced the opening of a new playground at Orah Brandt Park in Nampa. The playground will open to the public for the first time at a ribbon cutting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2 at 4 p.m.
Construction at Orah Brandt Park began in 2018 and the park will be built in phases as funding is available. At completion, the park will be about 30 acres and offer amenities for a variety of age groups and interests. The park currently offers green space, ample parking and walking trails. The future phases will include additional picnic shelters, disc golf, pickleball courts, a splash pad, swimming pool, and a baseball and soccer field.
Orah Brandt Park is located at the intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Cherry Lane. The land was donated by Don Brandt and the park is being developed using impact fees collected from new residential development.
Bank of Idaho locations celebrate prior openings
Bank of Idaho will commemorate earlier opening of their Nampa and Overland Road branches on Monday, Sept. 13 and Tuesday, Sept. 14. The pandemic precluded festivities in 2020.
In Nampa: the ribbon cutting is Monday, Sept. 13, 4 — 6 p.m. at 324 12th Ave S.
The branch on Overland Road in Boise will hold a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 4 — 6 p.m., at 6981 W. Overland Road.
Both branches have been up and running for more than a year, but Bank of Idaho President and CEO Jeff Newgard said it’s important to mark the occasion.
“I’m so proud of our branch teams and leaders who were able to get these new locations open in the middle of a pandemic and immediately hit the ground — helping hundreds of small businesses secure their PPP loans,” he said. “We finally have time to celebrate our Idaho roots and reflect on how far we’ve come.”