First posted on BoiseDev on July 13, 2022A new dining concept and owner will replace the former Hyde House in the Hyde Park area of Boise’s North End.
“I am honored to have the privilege of taking over the previous Hyde House and restoring such a beautiful piece of Hyde Park’s history, notwithstanding its unfortunate close,” Owner and Chef Danielle Christine posted on Instagram.
Apericena on 13th is scheduled to have a soft opening sometime this month. While the menu hasn’t been posted online yet, the restaurant’s website describes the fare as “casual, upscale European dining with a focus on fresh, local ingredients and seasonality.” The website also advertises a wine bar.
“Our menu will feature Chef Danielle’s rendition of her favorite Italian and French classics,” the restaurant posted on Instagram. “This includes cioppino, braised lamb bolognese, boeuf bourguignon and escargot to name a few. Her menu will feature a surprising volume of gulten-free options not commonly found elsewhere. And yes — that includes pasta.”
As BoiseDev previously reported, former employees at Hyde House said their checks bounced then the restaurant closed.
Christine is also the founder and chef at Haute Foods, a local meal delivery and private chef service.
Apericena on 13th is located in Hyde Park on 13th St. in between Casa Mexico and Dunia Marketplace.
The word apericena is a blend of the Italian words aperitivo and cena in Italian, and means, essentially an eveninging meal with tapas-style food, and restaurants that serve that type of offering.