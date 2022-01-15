The 21st annual Idaho Remodeling & Design Show is slated for Jan. 29-30 at the Boise Centre, according to a press release from IBL Events. According to the release, home values in the Treasure Valley are some of the fastest-growing in the nation. According to Zillow Home Value Index, Boise home prices have risen by nearly 80% in the past five years and Boise real estate has appreciated over 163% in the last 10 years. This figure puts Boise in the top 10% nationally for real estate appreciation. As new local homes become harder to find and afford, more Idahoans are choosing to invest in improving the design, appearance, and functionality of their homes.
This is why, the release said, the R&D show is “the perfect place to learn the right ways to improve that investment.” The comprehensive home show will offer the opportunity to connect homeowners with many knowledgeable and experienced remodeling and building experts in the Treasure Valley. From small upgrades to full-scale demolitions, professionals will be on hand to share their knowledge “to help bring your big ideas to life or inspire you with new ones,” said the release.
This year’s lineup includes over 10 hours of educational seminars from local professionals on popular home improvement topics that may spark ideas for your next project. Topics cover everything from the pitfalls of remodeling and how to avoid them to the evolution of the kitchen to comparing countertop choices, flooring, and window options, and creating beautiful and functional spaces. For a complete seminar schedule, visit the website: IdahoRemodelShow.com.
Throughout the weekend, over 100 exhibits will showcase the latest home innovations and design trends. Learn from experts in cabinetry and countertops, flooring, sunrooms, additions, insulation, smart home automation, energy efficient windows, exterior products, landscape installations, home décor and more.
Whether planning a major remodel or a few simple renovations, the pros onsite at Idaho Remodeling and Design Show can supply homeowners with actionable advice to achieve desirable results, unveiling the true potential of their homes.
The Idaho Remodeling & Design Show takes place at the Boise Centre Jan. 29-30 — 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. Sunday. Purchase tickets online or pay cash at the door. General admission is $7 per ticket; children 16 and under are free.
The Idaho Remodeling & Design Show is managed and produced by IBL Events. For more information, call 208-376-0464 or email info@iblevents.com