STANLEY — The Sawtooth Society announced in a press release that it has officially surpassed a milestone of $1 million granted to more than 230 projects benefiting recreationists since the Sawtooth National Recreation Area (SNRA) License Plate Fund’s inception in 2000.
“This is an extraordinary accomplishment, ‘’ said Sawtooth Society Executive Director, Kathryn Grohusky. “100% of every dollar granted to The Sawtooth National Recreation Area (SNRA) License Plate Fund has gone into the community for on-the ground projects. The 239 projects made possible with funds from the Goat Plates have supported a wide variety of organizations to enhance recreational amenities and services across the SNRA.”
The Sawtooth National Recreation Area License Plate Grant Fund was established to help mitigate chronic underfunding of recreation within the SNRA. The special plates were introduced by the Idaho legislature to generate ongoing funds to pay for recreation maintenance and enhancement projects on the SNRA. The program is administered by the Sawtooth Society under an Idaho Administrative Procedures Act and through a Memorandum of Understanding with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR).
Recipients, just to name a few, include the U.S. Forest Service, Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association, Blaine County Recreation District, National Smokejumper Association, Salmon River Clinic, Custer County Sheriff, Sawtooth Avalanche Center, International Dark-Sky Association, Idaho Trails Association, and the Environmental Resource Center.
“Make sure to Get your Goat Plate – if you love the SNRA it is truly the greatest of all time choice at any Idaho DMV! One million dollars granted is a milestone all can celebrate as part of the 25th Anniversary of the Sawtooth Society. Owners of every iconic “Goat Plate” across Idaho can feel a sense of accomplishment knowing their purchase helps ensure the Sawtooth National Recreation Area’s recreational amenities are enhanced and protected even as the Area’s popularity rapidly increases.” added Grohusky.
Prospective grantees can request up to $7500 and must meet the grant award criteria which include: Providing a public benefit; Serving large numbers of recreationists; Having multiple sources of funding; Projected completion within 12 months; High probability of being completed; Maintaining or repairing existing facilities and services; Seasonal or contract labor favored over full time.
To learn more about the Sawtooth Society or to apply for a grant visit sawtoothsociety.org. To “GET YOUR GOAT!” by buying a Sawtooth National Recreation Area License Plate for your vehicle, go to any DMV or download the DMV Special Plate Form at Get Your Goat — Goat Plate (sawtoothsociety.org).