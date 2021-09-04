BOISE — In order to recognize September as National Recovery Month, Peer Wellness Center announced it will be hosting the Sixth Annual Recovery Rally on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 1 – 8 p.m. at Julia Davis Park in Boise. Recovery Month is a national observance held every September to educate Americans that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those with mental and substance use disorders to live healthy and rewarding lives. Now in its 31st year, Recovery Month celebrates the gains made by those living in recovery.
Each September, thousands of prevention, treatment, and recovery programs and services around the country celebrate their successes and share them with their neighbors, friends, and colleagues in an effort to educate the public about recovery, how it works, for whom, and why. There are millions of Americans whose lives have been transformed through recovery. These successes often go unnoticed by the broader population; therefore, Recovery Month provides a vehicle to celebrate these accomplishments.
The theme for Recovery Month this year is: “Recovery is for Everyone. Every Person. Every Family. Every Community.” In 2017, an estimated 46.6 million adults aged 18 or older (18.9%) were diagnosed with mental illness, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, an annual survey released by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). During the same time frame, 19.7 million people aged 12 or older were diagnosed with a substance use disorder, and 8.5 million adults, aged 18 or older, were diagnosed with both a substance use disorder and a mental illness. These numbers highlight the significant issues that we face in America when it comes to behavioral health issues and substance abuse disorders. Yet, there is hope still when available when one looks towards solutions in order to create a new future.
“In essence, the Recovery Rally is a celebration of what is possible in our lives when we give ourselves to something greater than our problems,” said Rebecca Lee, Center Director for Peer Wellness Center. “This is about an embracing of community. It is about living beyond fear and shame. This is a movement of positivity and purpose. Where we get to come together in solidarity to hold each other up, keep each other encouraged and to shine a light on each other’s greatness as we achieve success in our lives.
The recovery rally has been made possible thanks in part to the generous support of these community stakeholders: SHIP Housing, Brickhouse Recovery, Geo Reentry Services, Optum, Magellan Healthcare, Human Supports of Idaho, and Northpoint Recovery. Peer Wellness Center, along with their community sponsors, plan on doing just that: creating a safe space where connection and celebration can flourish. The rally will feature a 50-foot obstacle course, spotlight community agencies, food, coffee, photo booth, musical performances by Justin Vaughn and Kiki Romero, a special appearance by recovery-based comedian, Jay Armstrong, and much more. They are asking that community members come down for the rally and bring their family as this is a family friendly environment. The Recovery Rally will celebrate the achievements of people in recovery and call attention to local treatment and recovery support services. The observance of Recovery Month raises awareness of mental health and substance use disorders, celebrates individuals in recovery, and acknowledges the work of prevention, treatment, and recovery support services.
Peer: “People Empowering Everybody in Recovery.” Peer Wellness Center is a recovery community center that exists to advocate for and support individuals seeking to initiate or maintain Recovery from behavioral health and/or substance abuse issues. The free peer-based Recovery Support Services provided are fueled by the energy of volunteers who seek to share their experience, strength and hope with others. Everyone is greeted with a hot cup of coffee and asked, “How can we help you in your Recovery today?” The center is a safe-place and a resource for skill-building, education, information, support and socialization for those in recovery and their loved ones. It is not a clubhouse, a drop-in center, or a crisis center — but it does contain elements of all three. It is a place where isolation becomes inclusion, problems find solutions, and strangers become friends. By its very existence, it makes real the belief that recovery from mental illness and substance abuse is possible.
Peer-Based Recovery Support Services are non-clinical services that focus on removing barriers and providing invaluable resources to those who are seeking to achieve and maintain long-term recovery. The support offered is not meant to replace treatment, Twelve-Step support or other Mutual Aid support groups. Rather, Peer-Based Recovery Support Services complement treatment and other Mutual Aid support groups and become an essential component of Recovery-oriented systems of care.