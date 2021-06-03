BOISE — Record Store Day is turning into two days in 2021, with more than 400 exclusive releases spread between RSD Drops events June 12 and July 17. The Record Exchange announced in a press release it will be open both days from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
June 12 exclusives include limited-edition vinyl releases from Prince, Tom Petty, Haim/Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Twenty One Pilots, Rage Against the Machine, Lady Gaga, Elton John and others — 250 titles in all.
As with the 2020 RSD Drops events, in lieu of a traditional Record Store Day line, The Record Exchange is offering customers the opportunity to shop for exclusives in predetermined time blocks beginning at 8 a.m. Customers will have 15 minutes to shop for exclusives, which will be arranged in the store alphabetically. The store will be sanitized in between each time block.
Customers may enter a free time slot lotto by completing an online form or visiting the store to fill out a form in person. If customers want to shop for exclusives first thing in the morning, this is the only way to do it, according to the realease, as a line will not be allowed to form like it usually does on Record Store Day. The deadline to enter the lotto is midnight Sunday, June 6. Names will be randomly drawn and time slots assigned in the order names are drawn. Customers will be notified of their time slot no later than Wednesday, June 9, and will have 24 hours to accept their slot.
Customers who don't enter the lotto for a time slot will be able to shop later in the morning when the store opens to the public.
The standard Record Store Day rule set applies to the RSD Drops days — one copy per title per customer, no preorders/holds, no returns. The only difference is, phone orders for curbside pickup will be available at noon for anyone who does not want to shop in person.
Masks, social distancing and all other pandemic shopping policies will be in place. Learn more about current store guidelines online at therecordexchange.com.
The Record Exchange is "Idaho's largest independent music store, steadfastly expanding Idaho's musical boundaries since 1977." Located at 1105 West Idaho Street in Downtown Boise, The Record Exchange is open seven days a week.