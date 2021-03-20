BOISE — TOK Commercial announced in a press release that Patrick Shalz has been honored by the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR), which represents the world’s elite in industrial and office brokerage, for its annual Top Transaction Lists of 2020 in the Office category.
The Top Transaction Lists are presented to the largest sales and lease transactions, ranked by dollar volume or square footage by SIOR members worldwide. Shalz’s sale of a 90,127 square foot Class A office building located in Southeast Boise earned national recognition for the 26th largest Office transaction (property square footage) and the 7th largest Office sale transaction (dollar volume).
In 2020, 483 SIOR members reported 1812 transactions, totaling more than 117 million square feet and $10.7 billion in leases and sales in the industrial, investment, office, land, alternative assets, and redevelopment sectors.
Shalz joined TOK Commercial in December 1996 and became a partner in the firm in 2015. He specializes in office investment acquisitions and sales, office and flex-industrial leasing, and tenant representation. Shalz has successfully negotiated business terms for a wide variety of commercial real estate products earning him recognition as TOK’s “Top Producer” or “Salesperson of the Year” 11 times during his career, and most recently in 2020.
TOK Commercial, with offices in Boise, Idaho Falls and Twin Falls, is a full service commercial real estate company in Idaho and offers clients brokerage and property management services.