We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
First posted on BoiseDev.com on September 9, 2021After a long wait, Boise Classic Movies is coming back but to a different venue.
For years, BCM showed movies picked by the community at the Egyptian Theater. Wyatt Werner of BCM said they are still working on finding a new home.
“Job one at BCM is celebrating movies together,” the BCM website said. “While we’re not at the Egyptian anymore, we’re not done celebrating movies with you. Like you, we’ve spent the last 18 months watching movies at home, dreaming of the day when we can get together again. We’re getting close to that time, and we’re really excited to see you again!”
BCM also notes that COVID-19 safety is a factor for reopening and said it will have “proper spacing, masking, and ventilation ready to go.”
BCM emphasized that this revamped effort will be a different experience for movie-goers but says the community will still be able to enjoy their favorite flicks at ‘really special places.’
“I want to watch movies in a farm field sitting on a hay bail as fall sets in,” the website said. “I want to watch movies outside around a fire in December where my toes go numb just as the end credits roll. I want to eat a killer meal and sip a cocktail while re-watching my favorite Hitchcock flick. I want to watch Brazil with a bunch of nerds and snobs (like me) at some arthouse spot. I want to watch the Dude abide at a bowling alley.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
As future venue plans come together, you can still submit movie suggestions.
The Egyptian
As BoiseDev reported here, The Egyptian recently underwent renovations. And though it will no longer host BCM, it will now have Egyptian Classic Movies.
“They have made some great improvements to the building, and they’re going to have some really good programs,” the BCM website said. “The Egyptian is Boise’s historic theatrical gem, and we all have to take care of it.”