Realtor Mike Pennington with John L. Scott Real Estate in Boise provides monthly housing market reports based on data from the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. The following is Pennington's report from Dec. 14.
It gets a little harder each month to write a narrative on our housing market. The numbers are so incredible that really pretty much speak for themselves.
Ada County's average resale sales price is $416,801 for the year. When we had the crazy market in 2005, the average sales price in Ada County was $200,750.
Canyon County's average resale home price $278,350. In 2005 that number was $122,072.
Ada County's average new home sales price year-to-date in 2020 is at $457,643. In 2005 that number was $241,016.
Canyon County's new home sales price average for the year is at $330,682. In 2005 that number was $147,589.
Demand for housing is off the charts. With the exodus from the West Coast and elsewhere we simply cannot produce housing quick enough to satisfy the need. We do not have enough lots to build homes, and we do not have enough trade labor to produce the homes if we had the lots.
If any resale home hits the market it is a pending sale in just a few days. We are seeing bidding wars at all price points. This is keeping our inventory at drought levels. Ada County's month of supply of homes is at five days. Canyon County's is slightly better at seven days. New homes are not faring much better. Ada County currently has a 20-day supply of homes; Canyon County is at 11 days.
We have closed 16,067 new and resale homes for the combined counties since January of this year. This is up by 382 units over last year. The highest number of homes closed in one year was in 2005 when we closed 17, 235. This is the only previous sales record that has not been broken from that year. We stand a very good chance of breaking that record this year!
The inevitable question keeps nagging most people: When are we going to crash? I really do not see a crash coming, but I certainly see a cooling off of the market. We are pricing many people out of the marketplace. Even some of our California friends cannot afford our prices. They will have to go outside the Boise MSA marketplace to find housing. Some of Idaho’s smaller communities are and will continue to feel the spillover of buyers. Places like Emmett, Payette, Fruitland, and Twin Falls will crank up their new home markets. Some of these would-be buyers will go elsewhere for housing — such as Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas, Tennessee. It will take quite some time to find a new normal.
BY THE NUMBERS
Resale Homes Prices
Ada County:
- 2020 average: $416,801
- Year-over-year increase: $57,387
Canyon County:
- 2020 average: $278,350
- Year-over-year increase: $40,181
Resale inventory:
- Ada County: 117 units, down 389 units from November 2019
- Canyon County: 63 units, down 181 units from November 2019
New Home Prices:
Ada County:
- 2020 average: $457,643
- Year-over-year increase: $31,847
Canyon County:
- 2020 average: $330,682.
- Year-over-year increase: $33,171
New home inventory:
- Ada County: 226 units, down 530 units from November 2019
- Canyon County: 62 units, down 327 units from November 2019