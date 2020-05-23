BOISE — Preservation Idaho will honor leading preservationists with Orchid awards at its 43rd Annual Orchids & Onions Awards ceremony to be held Saturday, June 13 at the historic Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead in Hidden Springs, Idaho.
A “Contribution to Historic Preservation Award” will honor Boise’s North 16th Street Bungalow Community Project for maintaining historic buildings while introducing new construction. An “Excellence in Historic Preservation” will be awarded to the Minidoka National Historic Site Visitor Contact Station.
Other award recipients will also be honored at the event. They are:
Forty Four & Sixty Six Service Station Rehab, Boise – Excellence in Historic Preservation; Logan Meyer and Heather Hendry Residence, Boise – Contribution to Historic Preservation; Northern Pacific Railroad Depot, Wallace – Heritage Stewardship; Bonneville Apartments Renovation, Idaho Falls – Excellence in Historic Preservation; and U of I Administration Building Foyer and Exterior Restoration, Moscow – Excellence in Historic Preservation.
This year’s ceremony will be held at the Community Barn in Hidden Springs. The award ceremony will begin at 2 p.m., according to a press release. Following the awards ceremony, there will be light drinks and snacks offered in a manner allowing for safe food handling.
Guests will have the opportunity to tour the Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead buildings and grounds courtesy of the Dry Creek Historical Society beginning at 1 p.m. Tours will allow for maintaining social distancing with open space for circulation. The experience will provide an opportunity to learn about Idaho’s agrarian past and see how early farm families lived in what were then rural areas of the state.
The event is free to all this year but attendance will be capped at 40 people. Registration is required and the link to register may be found on the website: preservationidaho.org.
Inquiries may be directed to Preservation Idaho at 208-424-5111. The venue allows for social distancing. The ceremony itself will be set up to allow for proper spacing between attendees during the presentation of the projects and Orchid certificates and during the reception.