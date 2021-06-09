Preservation Idaho announced its 2021 Orchids and Onions Awards, which it will bestow in a ceremony at the Idaho Black History Museum at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26.
The Baxter Apartments in Boise is awarded an Excellence in Historic Preservation. This project from Trout Architects and owner Niel Nelson is awarded for their careful and thoughtful efforts to maintain the same configuration of the apartment building and to retain and restore the historic integrity and character of this iconic building.
The MickDuff’s Brewing Company in Sandpoint is awarded an Excellence in Historic Preservation for their wonderful preservation and restoration of the historic Federal Building.
Building owners and brothers Mickey and Duffy Mahoney have a deep commitment to the preservation of historic architecture and how they can be given new life that continues to center around the community.
The Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead Granary Historic Restoration Project in Dry Creek is awarded an Excellence in Historic Preservation. The Boise State University Construction Management Association and Chairman Dr. Casey Cline did an incredibly thorough job with this historic restoration, ensuring that the materials were properly replicated or milled and more.
Kerry and Steve Calverley are awarded Contribution to Historic Preservation for their above and beyond commitment to the preservation of the historic Blucher House in Boise. Not only did they do beautiful work preserving and renovating the house, but they showed great commitment to saving this house from demolition by holding onto it for years after it was moved from its original site before they could find a permanent location.
For their passionate work over the last year and a half to defend their historic neighborhood from new construction styles that threatened the heritage of the first residences in Twin Falls, we award the Twin Falls Historic Neighborhood Group the Orchid Award for Friends of Historic Preservation. The residents in this neighborhood came together and organized a strategic plan to save the charm and historic heritage of this important, unprotected neighborhood, and they are currently pursuing opportunities for protection and recognition of the area as a local historic district.
Bruce Flohr and Tammy Copelan will receive an Orchid Award for Cultural Heritage Preservation. These two have worked together to bring new life and purpose to the historic Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Wallace, Idaho. Not only is this historic building saved from potential loss, but Bruce and Tammy have reinvigorated the space, converting it into a museum that features large professionally mounted photographs from the Barnard-Stockbridge collection previously housed at the University of Idaho. You can visit their website, barnardstockbridge.com to see more.
Preservation Idaho takes no pleasure in giving an Onion Award for the disappointing and unnecessary loss of the Bear Lake County Courthouse. After months of tireless advocacy efforts, pleas for a public forum, and well-thought-out proposed solutions from local citizens groups and organizations to preserve and repurpose this historic courthouse, Bear Lake County Commissioners approved demolition of this treasured historic landmark. This was a great loss, not only to Bear Lake County, but to the state of Idaho. We thank everyone who worked so hard to try to preserve this historic courthouse.