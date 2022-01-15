Let Mommy Sleep, which utilizes a team of baby nurses and postpartum care providers has arrived in Idaho, bringing family-centered care to Boise, Meridian, Eagle and beyond.
The company pairs night nurses (RN/LVN) and postpartum caregivers with brand new parents transitioning from hospital to home with their newborns to provide overnight care to babies and evidence-based education to their parents.
Services include: overnight care of newborns, in-home baby care classes and postpartum visits.
The company is owned by respiratory therapist and 30-year Boise resident, Heidi Christianson. “I’ve spent time in many different areas of respiratory care here in Boise,” Christianson said, “but my favorite has been caring for children and their families. I even spent some time in sleep medicine. My love for children and their families has continued to grow and I began to lean more toward advocacy, education, and preventive health. It is a passion that just lights me up”
Let Mommy Sleep’s approach to postpartum and overnight newborn care includes intensive research, customized documentation systems, continual staff training and community outreach. The company has been featured in Forbes, ABC and FOXNews, and was a U.S. Chamber Featured Woman-Owned Business.
New and expecting parents in the Boise area can contact the company at letmommysleep.com or by calling 208.647.5337.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!