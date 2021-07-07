MERIDIAN — Juniper & Blue Boutique, a Treasure Valley women’s clothing business, announced in a press release it is featuring an all-women-owned business line up at a pop-up market event July 17 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at their Meridian location, 6500 N. Linder Road.
Two sisters, Mindy Joslin and Colleen Satterwhite, started Juniper & Blue Boutique in 2020, which features a variety of clothing, shoes and accessories, some of which are made in the Treasure Valley.
“We want our shop to be very accessible for all women, and this pop-up market is one more way we are supporting other women-owned businesses and featuring their amazing products right here in the Treasure Valley,” said Joslin.
Other participating women-owned businesses
- SoApothecary by Asia (soap)
- Cut & Co. Living (candles)
- B2 or “B Squared” (jewelry)
- Authentic by Design (crafts)
- The Sahara Fringe (macrame)
- Posy Blue (flowers)
- Hill Kitchen Idaho (food)
- Amanda the Joyologist (oils & tarot card reading)
- The Whiskey Rose (flannels)
In addition, a variety of sales and specials will be available including a “Buy Three Get One Free” deal for all Juniper & Blue items.
Women-owned businesses in the Treasure Valley and across the country have been on the rise, according to the press release. Currently, the U.S. has 12.3 million women-owned businesses. In Idaho, the number of women-owned businesses has nearly doubled since 2002 going from 28,824 companies to more than 57,000, said the release.
For more information, visit the website: juniperandblueboutique.com.
Facebook Event Link: https://fb.me/e/19C7taLgC